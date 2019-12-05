Albany man found guilty of reduced kidnapping, assault charges

An Albany man was found guilty Wednesday morning in Linn County Circuit Court of second-degree kidnapping and fourth-degree assault in connection with a property-dispute-turned-altercation in May in Crabtree.
In a bench trial, Judge Thomas McHill reduced charges against 42-year-old Larry Edwards Watts, including reducing the kidnapping charge from first- to second-degree and the assault charge from second- to fourth-degree. Two counts of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped.
The crimes allegedly occurred on May 5 at the accuser’s house in Crabtree, and stemmed from a property dispute where Watts had reportedly stolen some of the accuser’s property, and the accuser retrieved the items from a Lebanon house, according to court paperwork.
The accuser told authorities that Watts learned the accuser had taken the property back, confronted him at a house on Cold Springs Road and threatened to beat him up if he didn’t get in a vehicle.
They drove to the accuser’s home, where Watts accused the man of theft, pulled out a stun gun and shocked him several times, the accuser told authorities. He added that he was kept in his own house overnight against his will but was able to sneak away.
During court testimony on Tuesday, Watts said that he was shocked three or four times with a stun gun.
McHill ruled the accuser had been held against his will and had to escape from his own home, but McHill said there was not enough evidence a baseball bat was used in a dangerous weapon fashion.
A sentencing date was not set Wednesday, pending notification of victims.