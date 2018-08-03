An Albany man was arrested in Polk County on numerous drug charges on Wednesday after a nearly three-month investigation, authorities said.
Frank Joseph Guida IV, 24, was charged with seven counts of delivery of methamphetamine and seven counts of possession of methamphetamine in Polk County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Judge Norman Hill set Guida’s bail at $2 million, and the next hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 9.
A jury trial has been scheduled for Sept. 25.
“Overall, the total that we ended up getting from him was 1.8 pounds of meth. It is a lot. For our area, it would be a top-level dealer,” said Sgt. Michael Holsapple of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, which participated in the investigation.
“That’s definitely not just a user trying to support their habit. That’s someone running a (criminal enterprise) making a lot of money from each transaction,” Holsapple added.
The Polk Interagency Narcotics Team, consisting of representatives of local law enforcement, conducted the investigation.
Multiple buys were set up, and authorities ended up getting as much as a half-pound of meth at once during the investigation, Holsapple said.
A search warrant also was served on Guida’s residence in the 2200 block of Hill Street in Albany, he said.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, many of the drug deals were made in the parking lot of Rock-n-Rogers at Farrol’s Restaurant & Lounge, 670 S. Highway 99W in Rickreall.
Guida was given more than $10,000 in multiple transactions that started on May 10. An additional sale of a half-pound was set for Aug. 1, and the meth was to be purchased for $3,600, the PC affidavit states.
However, when Guida arrived at the shuttered business on Aug. 1, detectives instead conducted a high-risk arrest of Guida.
“Guida admitted to bringing the meth to sell,” wrote an officer, in the pc affidavit. “The meth was in a paper bag on the driver’s floorboard, where Guida was seated.”
A Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release stated that Guida grew up in the Independence area in Polk County.
According to the Polk County Jail, Guida remained in custody on Friday afternoon.
