An Albany man drowned Sunday in a boating accident at Fern Ridge Reservoir west of Eugene.
The Lane County Sheriff's Office said Kenneth "Lance" Hill, 44, died shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.
Marine patrol deputies were in the area. They responded to the 911 alert and were able to pull Hill and two of the six children who had been with the family that day out of the water, said Sgt. Blake Dornbusch.
Dornbusch said the sheriff's office would not release further details on the incident, including the type of boat involved, whether anyone was wearing life jackets, the ages of the children and how Hill came to be in the water until after the medical examiner's office finishes its report.
He confirmed deputies worked on Hill for about an hour but were unable to revive him.
According to a report by the Eugene Register-Guard, which spoke with Hill's fiancee following the accident, Hill jumped into the water to try to save her after she went in after an inner tube snatched by a gust of wind.
The Eugene paper reported the family had life jackets but the boating trip had just begun and the adults had not yet put them on. Hill was struggling as he tried to save his fiancee. Two of the children in the party, both of whom were wearing life jackets, jumped in to try to get life vests to their parents.
