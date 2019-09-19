An Albany man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Alpine Road near McFarland Road Wednesday evening, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office prepared statement.
Thursday morning, Benton County officials said that around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a single vehicle accident in which a 1992 Honda Civic left the road for an unknown reason and rolled over several times.
The driver, Ernest Robert Hernandez, whose most recent address was Albany, was killed, officials said. Hernandez was born in 1987.
A passenger in the vehicle survived the crash and did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, the announcement added.
Speed, alcohol and marijuana may have been factors officials said.
Deputies are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. David Iverson at 541-766-6858.