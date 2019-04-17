An Albany man was accused of several sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon.
Frankie Edward Vogel, 19, was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and two other offenses during a brief teleconference arraignment with the Linn County Jail.
The crimes allegedly occurred in 2018 and were investigated by the Lebanon Police Department. The victim is a minor female, according to court documents in the case.
Vogel was lodged in the Linn County Jail on Tuesday.