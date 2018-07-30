An Albany man was charged with sex crimes and child pornography crimes last week after being arrested by the Albany Police Department.
Jeremy Scott Lingbeck, 30, was charged with four counts of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct on Thursday in Linn County Circuit Court.
Two adolescent girls were listed as victims, and both knew Lingbeck, according to court paperwork.
Lingbeck allegedly used a cellular phone to take video and multiple pictures of the girls engaging in sexually explicit conduct, a probable cause affidavit in the case states.
According to a PC affidavit, Lingbeck went to the Albany Police Department on Wednesday and said that he needed to turn himself in on a sex offense that he had committed a month earlier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.