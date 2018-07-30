Subscribe for 17¢ / day
An Albany man was charged with sex crimes and child pornography crimes last week after being arrested by the Albany Police Department.

Jeremy Scott Lingbeck, 30, was charged with four counts of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct on Thursday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Two adolescent girls were listed as victims, and both knew Lingbeck, according to court paperwork.

Lingbeck allegedly used a cellular phone to take video and multiple pictures of the girls engaging in sexually explicit conduct, a probable cause affidavit in the case states.

According to a PC affidavit, Lingbeck went to the Albany Police Department on Wednesday and said that he needed to turn himself in on a sex offense that he had committed a month earlier.

Kyle Odegard can be reached at kyle.odegard@lee.net, 541-812-6077 or via Twitter @KyleOdegard.

