Albany man charged with several sex crimes against young girl

An Albany man was accused of several sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.
Pedro Guitron-Zavalza, 61, was charged with seven counts of first-degree sex abuse and one charge of attempted first-degree sodomy.
The alleged victim in the case is a preschool girl, said prosecutor Michael Paul.
“These acts that have been charged are acts that this defendant has admitted to,” Paul added. “This is a person who has no self control over his urges.”
Paul said the alleged victim and her family moved into Guitron-Zavalza’s house in late November, and in a matter of days, the crimes started. The charges reflect seven distinct instances, he said. “As we receive more information, additional charges are likely to be filed,” he added.
Due to “extreme concerns” regarding the safety of the alleged victim and the community, Paul asked for bail to be set at $500,000 in the case.
Defense attorney Keith Rohrbough responded that for an individual who is unemployed, such as Guitron-Zavalza, that high of security might as well be a no-bail hold.
“I do not think that is appropriate,” added Rohrbough, who handled Monday afternoon’s session of in-custody arraignments from the Linn County Jail.
Judge DeAnn Novotny set Guitron-Zavalza’s bail at $400,000.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case and arrested Guitron-Zavalza on Saturday.
The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 21.
