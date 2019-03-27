An Albany man who allegedly caused a car crash in Sweet Home in July was accused of crimes regarding the wreck, including intoxicated driving and assault charges that could result in a prison sentence of several years.
Daniel Vincent Gonzalez, 36, was charged on Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court with five counts of second-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants - inhalants, and second-degree criminal mischief.
“A number of the victims were passengers in his vehicle,” said Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny.
Marteeny noted that the crash involved another car, and multiple people involved were hospitalized.
He asked for $250,000 bail in the case.
Defense attorney Kent Hickam, who handled the afternoon session of teleconference arraignments from the Linn County Jail, asked for a conditional release.
Hickam told Judge Michael Wynhausen that if the prosecution had serious concerns about security, they should have filed charges earlier and not have waited several months for an indictment.
“I’m not going anywhere. I live right down the street. I have a job right down the street,” Gonzalez said.
Wynhausen set Gonzalez’s bail at $150,000, saying there were multiple victims and citing Gonzalez’s criminal history.
Marteeny said after the brief hearing that the delay in filing charges was caused because local law enforcement needed crime lab results back from the Oregon State Police.
The crimes allegedly occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on July 15 in the 2400 block of Main Street. According to police, a Sweet Home woman was traveling eastbound in a 2006 Mazda when she began to make a right turn into a business driveway.
Gonzalez was behind her and operating a 2010 Jeep Patriot and carrying four passengers. The vehicles collided and the Jeep rolled, according to the Sweet Home Police Department.
The Albany Police Department arrested Gonzalez on a warrant on Tuesday.
Marteeny said that Gonzalez had been released from prison shortly before the crash.
In June 2017, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to a count of unlawful use of a weapon in Linn County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 19 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory-minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.