A 61-year-old Albany man is facing felony charges for alleged sex offenses involving a young child from Alsea.
James Edward Sheppard, 61, was taken into custody by Benton County Sheriff’s deputies at his home on May 15. He was arraigned the next day in Benton County Circuit Court, where he pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree sexual abuse.
Both charges are Measure 11 offenses, with a conviction on the sodomy charge carrying a mandatory minimum sentence of more than eight years in prison.
Sheppard is accused of sexually abusing the 3-year-old daughter of a family friend on at least two occasions since last November.
Defense attorney Thomas Hill has been appointed to represent Sheppard.
Deputy Benton County District Attorney Amie Matusko will prosecute the case.
Sheppard remains in the Benton County Jail with security set at $100,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 28 before Judge Locke Williams.