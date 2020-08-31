Albany man charged with attempted murder for alleged knife attack

“The victim in the case has no idea who Mr. Clifford was,” Cerda said. She added that the accuser had severe injuries from the incident, including a lacerated liver.

The accuser’s mother urged Wynhausen not to release Clifford, saying that Clifford committed the acts in front of a home where his three children were present.

Defense attorney Kyla Mazhary-Clark, who handled Monday afternoon’s teleconference session of in-custody arraignments, requested $50,000 bail for Clifford, the minimum for such serious offenses.

She said that Clifford had cooperated with police, had three children and was undergoing treatment with Linn County Mental Health.

Cerda responded that Clifford initially lied to police about his involvement, saying that he was defending himself, and threw the knife to try and hide the weapon.

Clifford told the court that he had been a good citizen for the most part and was undergoing treatment for substance abuse. “I really just want to be able to hug my kids one last time before we go down this road,” he said.

Tim Felling was appointed Clifford’s defense attorney, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Sept. 14.