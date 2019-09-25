An Albany man was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday for allegedly striking a teenage boy several times with a belt.
Luis Antonio Larios, 33, was accused of second-degree assault and felony fourth-degree assault.
Judge Michael Wynhausen set Larios’ bail at $75,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for Oct. 7.
The crimes allegedly occurred at about 9 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the 5000 block of Columbus Street S.E., according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
The boy was left with welts on his face and arms, and was also struck on his legs, shoulder and his side, court paperwork indicates.
Larios denied hitting the boy with a belt when interviewed by an investigator.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
ST MARTIN, AUSTIN RYAN HUNTER
- Age: 18
- Date Lodged: 9/20/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|COERCION - AGG ASLT
|SHP 19-6225
|10/8/2019
|CLIN
|$6,000
|Pending
|SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST
|SHP 19-6225
|10/8/2019
|CLIN
|$50,000
|Pending
GARRETT, BRUCE CALLADO
- Age: 45
- Date Lodged: 9/22/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
|CITE#21114
|11/12/2019
|CLIN
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR60573
|11/12/2019
|CLIN
|
|Pending
ARCINIEGA, ALEJANDRO MARTINEZ
- Age: 25
- Date Lodged: 9/18/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|18562173
|9/19/2019
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|HINDER PROSECUTION - OTHER
|20979
|9/19/2019
|CLIN
|
BARNES, JESSE HINTON
- Age: 32
- Date Lodged: 9/19/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 9/26/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FL PERF COMM SERV M U
|18M000047BRN
|9/26/2019
|BRO
|
|Sentenced
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18M000047BRN
|9/26/2019
|BRO
|$7,500
|Conditional
BARR, MITCHELL SCOTT
- Age: 20
- Date Lodged: 9/20/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 10/16/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR55051
|9/26/2019
|CLIN
|$7,500
|Pending
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1
|
|9/20/2019
|AMC
|
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|19CR61504
|9/20/2019
|CLIN
|$7,500
|Pending
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY)
|19CR62167
|9/20/2019
|CLIN
|$7,500
|Pending
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
|67616
|9/20/2019
|AMC
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR46245
|9/20/2019
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR36771
|9/20/2019
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
|
|9/20/2019
|AMC
|
|
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1
|19CR61504/2
|9/20/2019
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR55051
|9/20/2019
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR36771
|9/20/2019
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|67557
|10/16/2019
|AMC
|
|Sentenced
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|67558
|9/20/2019
|AMC
|
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR46245
|9/20/2019
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR55051
|9/20/2019
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
BETTELYOUN, CLINT WILLIAM
- Age: 50
- Date Lodged: 9/16/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR45367
|9/16/2019
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
BOND, ROBIN LOWELL
- Age: 60
- Date Lodged: 9/20/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR 1
|19CR53809
|9/9/2019
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR36446
|9/9/2019
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
BOYTZ, JOHN RICHARD
- Age: 33
- Date Lodged: 9/19/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR84611
|10/11/2019
|CLIN
|$4,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR84611/2
|10/11/2019
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
CALLAWAY, JAMIE ROSS
- Age: 40
- Date Lodged: 9/19/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR40033
|10/9/2019
|CLIN
|$7,500
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR40033/2
|10/9/2019
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
CAMDEN, AMANDA ROSEMARIE
- Age: 31
- Date Lodged: 9/17/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|POSS HEROIN (MISD)
|
|10/9/2019
|CCLA
|$20,000
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR 2
|
|10/9/2019
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|17CR14086
|10/9/2019
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION
|
|10/9/2019
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
CAMPBELL, AARON TIMOTHY
- Age: 39
- Date Lodged: 9/18/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|13437466
|10/9/2019
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2
|20981
|10/9/2019
|AMC
CARNES, GENE ANTHONY
- Age: 19
- Date Lodged: 9/19/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR74971
|10/9/2019
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR74971/2
|10/9/2019
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR53597
|10/9/2019
|CLIN
|$4,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|18CR74971/3
|10/9/2019
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR24866
|10/9/2019
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR24866/2
|10/9/2019
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR24866/3
|10/9/2019
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Conditional
CONNELL, JULIE ANN
- Age: 39
- Date Lodged: 9/16/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 10/9/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|16012203
|10/9/2019
|PP
CROSIAR, MARILYN JUNET
- Age: 57
- Date Lodged: 9/18/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 9/26/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|5174536
|4/24/2020
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR79294
|9/26/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
DENNIS, ROBERT EDWARD
- Age: 54
- Date Lodged: 9/20/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 10/7/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|
|10/7/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
DODSON, JESS MICHAEL
- Age: 36
- Date Lodged: 9/19/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|14923690
|10/7/2019
|PP
|NO BAIL
FARVER, CAMERON LEVI
- Age: 44
- Date Lodged: 9/17/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|17CR38517
|11/22/2019
|CLIN
|$5,000
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|
|11/22/2019
|CLNC
|NO BAIL
FORD, AMEY ANN
- Age: 40
- Date Lodged: 9/18/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|17010394
|9/24/2019
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|66632
|9/24/2019
|AMC
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|35232
|9/24/2019
|LMC
|
|Conditional
FREITAG, ANDREW JAMES
- Age: 18
- Date Lodged: 9/20/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|STRANGULATION - MIS DOMESTIC
|APD 19-07780
|9/3/2019
|CLIN
|$50,000
|Pending
|ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC
|APD 19-07780
|9/3/2019
|CLIN
|$50,000
|Pending
|MENACING - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC
|APD 19-07780
|9/3/2019
|CLIN
|$50,000
|Pending
GILMORE, EVAN SAMUEL
- Age: 26
- Date Lodged: 9/22/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|16209945
|8/16/2019
|PP
|NO BAIL
GRIFFIN, STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER
- Age: 37
- Date Lodged: 9/19/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|POSS STOLEN VEHICLE
|19-07812
|9/16/2019
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|THEFT 1 - OTHER
|19CR61914
|9/16/2019
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|POSS BURGLARS TOOLS
|19-07812
|9/16/2019
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
HAWKINS, TIMOTHY ALLEN
- Age: 54
- Date Lodged: 9/11/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 10/7/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|06040844
|10/7/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
HOOKS, ZACORY TYLOR
- Age: 21
- Date Lodged: 9/19/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR378442
|9/10/2019
|CLIN
|$7,500
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION
|19CR37842/2
|9/10/2019
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
HUMMER, TRAVIS GARY
- Age: 33
- Date Lodged: 9/16/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|67443
|9/18/2019
|AMC
|$6,430
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR57883
|9/18/2019
|CLIN
|$10,000
|Pending
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|161059
|9/18/2019
|MCSH
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION
|19CR57883
|9/18/2019
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|67442
|9/18/2019
|AMC
|
|Conditional
HUTCHINSON, SYLVIA ROSE
- Age: 23
- Date Lodged: 9/20/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT
|UTC-21056
|11/19/2019
|CLIN
|
|
|FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
|UTC-21056
|11/19/2019
|CLIN
|
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|UTC-21056
|11/19/2019
|CLIN
|
|
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|19078035
|11/19/2019
|PP
|NO BAIL
KILPATRICK, JACOB WILLIAM
- Age: 29
- Date Lodged: 9/21/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR49704
|8/26/2019
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR49704/2
|8/26/2019
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
LARIOS, LUIS ANTONIO
- Age: 33
- Date Lodged: 9/20/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ASSAULT 2
|APD / 19-07861
|9/24/2019
|CLIN
|$50,000
|Pending
MALONEY, MATTHEW EDWARD
- Age: 38
- Date Lodged: 9/22/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|11742561
|9/12/2019
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|36176
|9/12/2019
|LMC
MARTIN, DAVID WAYNE
- Age: 54
- Date Lodged: 9/20/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 9/29/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|THEFT 1 - OTHER
|19CR51148
|9/29/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
MATZEN, TRAVIS JOEL
- Age: 33
- Date Lodged: 9/20/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 11/21/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DWS MIS
|19CR51162
|11/21/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
MCGEE, GREGORY ALLEN
- Age: 44
- Date Lodged: 9/21/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|FLOR PD/1700441
|9/3/2019
|
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|WYOM/CR20180270
|9/3/2019
|
|$2,500
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|WYOM/CT20182653
|9/3/2019
|
|$135
MORROW, SCOTT MICHAEL
- Age: 46
- Date Lodged: 9/19/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|8732091
|7/11/2019
|PP
|NO BAIL
NEWHOUSE, MICHAEL VERNON
- Age: 49
- Date Lodged: 9/20/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|67598
|9/29/2019
|AMC
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR52235
|9/29/2019
|CLIN
|$4,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|67599
|9/29/2019
|AMC
NIEMEIER, TYLER EDWIN
- Age: 33
- Date Lodged: 9/21/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ASSAULT 4 - FEL DOMESTIC
|19-11854
|9/29/2019
|CLIN
|$50,000
|Pending
NOLTE, JEFFERY ALLEN
- Age: 57
- Date Lodged: 9/17/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 10/7/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|12328210
|10/7/2019
|PP
OSKER, MARC NOEL
- Age: 62
- Date Lodged: 9/21/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|19CR17173
|6/5/2019
|CLAN
|$250,000
|
|CONTEMPT OF COURT
|161094
|6/5/2019
|MCSH
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR03381
|6/5/2019
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|35984
|6/5/2019
|LMC
|
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR24035
|6/5/2019
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR03381/2
|6/5/2019
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
PERIMAN, NATHAN JONATHAN ROBERT
- Age: 21
- Date Lodged: 9/20/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|MENACING - AGG ASLT
|SHPD 201906311
|6/5/2019
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
|MENACING - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC
|1906311
|6/5/2019
|CLIN
|$100,000
|Pending
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT
|1906311
|6/5/2019
|CLIN
|$500
|Pending
|INTERFERE W/ MAKING A REPORT
|1906311
|6/5/2019
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
PHILLIPS, DREW WILLIAM
- Age: 28
- Date Lodged: 9/18/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ASSAULT 4 - MIS
|CITE 20978
|6/5/2019
|AMC
|
|
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|20023584
|6/5/2019
|PP
|NO BAIL
RODRIGUEZ, MODESTO
- Age: 40
- Date Lodged: 9/22/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC
|PC/19-07930
|6/21/2019
|CLIN
|$50,000
|Pending
ROWELL, SOSSITY LEAH
- Age: 41
- Date Lodged: 9/18/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|21264065
|11/8/2019
|PP
|NO BAIL
SEALE, RYAN MADISON
- Age: 28
- Date Lodged: 9/20/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 10/7/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|DUII
|18CR72498
|10/7/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
|RECKLESS DRIVING
|18CR72498/2
|10/7/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
SHORES, JOSEPH LEE
- Age: 47
- Date Lodged: 9/18/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR29485
|6/21/2019
|CLIN
|$15,000
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR78506
|6/21/2019
|CLIN
|
|Conditional
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|17CR78506/2
|6/21/2019
|CLIN
|
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR29485/2
|6/21/2019
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR29485/3
|6/21/2019
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
SIZEMORE, JOSEPH MICHAEL
- Age: 30
- Date Lodged: 9/17/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|21220113
|6/21/2019
|PP
|NO BAIL
STAUFFER, MARK ANTHONY
- Age: 50
- Date Lodged: 9/17/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|
|11/1/2019
|PP
|NO BAIL
STEPHENSON, TONY MARVIN
- Age: 48
- Date Lodged: 9/21/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|67602
|11/1/2019
|AMC
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR52470
|11/1/2019
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
|UTC: 21066
|11/1/2019
|CLIN
|
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) PARAPHERNALIA
|UTC: 21066
|11/1/2019
|CLIN
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR52262
|11/1/2019
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR52164
|11/1/2019
|CLIN
|NO BAIL
|Pending
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|19CR52164
|11/1/2019
|CLIN
|INCLUDED
|Pending
TERWILLEGER, MOLLY DELIGHT
- Age: 27
- Date Lodged: 9/20/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|UUV
|19-03804
|9/30/2019
|LINN
|$6,000
|Pending
|ESCAPE 2
|18CR46964
|9/30/2019
|CMAR
|$10,000
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|18CR25867
|9/30/2019
|CMAR
|
|
|FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO
|19-038404
|9/30/2019
|CLIN
|$3,000
|Pending
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|19281470
|9/30/2019
|PP
|
|
|FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
|62731
|9/30/2019
|AMC
|
TRIETSCH, JULIA ROSE
- Age: 32
- Date Lodged: 9/17/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER
|15964061
|9/27/2019
|PP
|NO BAIL
WALL, DAVID JOSHUA
- Age: 24
- Date Lodged: 9/20/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|15909844
|9/14/2019
|CMAR
|NO BAIL
|
|THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT
|UTC-21057
|9/14/2019
|AMC
|
|
|THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT
|UTC-21055
|9/14/2019
|AMC
WHITLOCK, BECKY RENEE
- Age: 44
- Date Lodged: 9/17/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date: 10/15/2019
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|17076615
|10/15/2019
|PP
|
WHITTEN, CARRIE LYNN
- Age: 37
- Date Lodged: 9/18/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|12965975
|10/15/2019
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|19CR30349
|10/15/2019
|CLIN
|
|Sentenced
WOODS, MICHAEL DOUGLAS
- Age: 72
- Date Lodged: 9/19/2019
- Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE
- Scheduled Release Date:
|Charges
|Docket
|Charge
Release
Date
|Court
|Security
|Status
|PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
|3535630
|10/15/2019
|PP
|NO BAIL
|
|POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
|CITE#21021
|10/15/2019
|CLIN
|
|
|ALBANY-CONSUME OR POSSESS ALCOHOL IN PUBLIC
|CITE#21021
|10/15/2019
|CLIN
