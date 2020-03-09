Albany man charged with arson for Saturday fire

An Albany man has been accused of first-degree arson for allegedly starting a fire early Saturday morning at Plaza Postal and Shipping, 1143 Santiam Road S.E.

Scott Allen Sumpter, 50, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.

Judge Brendan Kane set his bail at $25,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for March 23.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case, responding at 1:03 a.m. Saturday to the blaze.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officers found that mail inside a garbage can had been set on fire in the 24-hour portion of the business that includes post office boxes, according to court paperwork.

A witness saw Sumpter walking away from the area at the same time the fire started, and Sumpter had previously been told to leave the business because of his aggressive behavior, court paperwork states.

Sumpter told officers he was inside the business but did not start the fire, court paperwork states.

In a separate case, Sumpter was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case based on his criminal history and other factors.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.