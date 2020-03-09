Albany man charged with arson for Saturday fire

An Albany man has been accused of first-degree arson for allegedly starting a fire early Saturday morning at Plaza Postal and Shipping, 1143 Santiam Road S.E.
Scott Allen Sumpter, 50, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.
Judge Brendan Kane set his bail at $25,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for March 23.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case, responding at 1:03 a.m. Saturday to the blaze.
Officers found that mail inside a garbage can had been set on fire in the 24-hour portion of the business that includes post office boxes, according to court paperwork.
A witness saw Sumpter walking away from the area at the same time the fire started, and Sumpter had previously been told to leave the business because of his aggressive behavior, court paperwork states.
Sumpter told officers he was inside the business but did not start the fire, court paperwork states.
In a separate case, Sumpter was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case based on his criminal history and other factors.
ALDRIDGE, RICHARD LEROY Age: 55 Date Lodged: 3/4/2020 Arresting Agency: SWEET HOME POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 19O04276L JCLB Conditional PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 6267777 PP NO BAIL
ALLEN, DAKOTA JOHN Age: 27 Date Lodged: 3/3/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR45479 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR45479 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
AULTMAN, JEFFREY MITCHELL Age: 38 Date Lodged: 3/5/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19040022 PP NO BAIL
BADALONI, JOSEPH ANTHONY Age: 33 Date Lodged: 3/6/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/31/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RECKLESS ENDANGERING 19CR84158 3/31/2020 CLIN Sentenced
BASSETTI, ANTHONI JOSEPH Age: 26 Date Lodged: 3/6/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/11/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 20341439 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68823 3/11/2020 AMC Sentenced DELIVER HEROIN 6:20-MJ-38-MK NO BAIL
BURDINE, VICTOR EUGENE Age: 48 Date Lodged: 3/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status BURGLARY 1 - RESIDENCE 20CR12717 CLIN $15,000 Pending THEFT 1 - OTHER 20CR12717 CLIN INCLUDED Pending UUV 20CR12717 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BYBEE, JOSIAH ANDREW Age: 20 Date Lodged: 3/5/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR23061 CLIN $5,000 Pending
CRUISE, SHAWN PATRICK Age: 39 Date Lodged: 3/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 8/14/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CRIMINAL POSS FORG INST 1 19CR49653 3/12/2020 CLIN Sentenced CRIMINAL POSS FORG INST 1 19CR49653 3/12/2020 CLIN Sentenced POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 19CR49653 8/14/2020 CLIN Sentenced
DADEY, JOSEPH CARL Age: 51 Date Lodged: 3/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR26514 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED
DEES, DALE EUGENE Age: 58 Date Lodged: 3/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR19284 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR19284 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR19284 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
DEMERSKI, MICHAEL WILLIAM Age: 53 Date Lodged: 3/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/11/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FL PERF COMM SERV M U 09-O-04999 3/11/2020 JCLB Sentenced
DIAZ, BERNARDO JR Age: 29 Date Lodged: 3/2/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/13/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 11101722 3/13/2020 CLIN
DOVER II, BRYAN EUGENE Age: 42 Date Lodged: 3/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12015487 PP NO BAIL
DUERR, COLIN MICHAEL Age: 33 Date Lodged: 3/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 4/20/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ESCAPE 3 20CR10017 3/12/2020 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR80752 3/12/2020 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR78733 4/20/2020 CLIN Sentenced
EDES, CARL WESLEY Age: 40 Date Lodged: 3/9/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 18CR46431 CBEN $15,000 CONTEMPT OF COURT 5394 AMC NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR15395 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 18C03948L JCLB NO BAIL Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 33322 LMC NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 33533 LMC INCLUDED
ELLIOTT, SCOTT JASON Age: 47 Date Lodged: 3/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 4/13/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 4/13/2020 CLIN Sentenced
FISHER, BONITA KAY Age: 54 Date Lodged: 3/8/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15414638 PP NO BAIL
FRANKS, ELBERT DEAN Age: 64 Date Lodged: 3/5/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $5,000 Pending
GALI, ANDREA MICHELLEE Age: 39 Date Lodged: 3/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHADONE (MISD) 19CR36580 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 69131 AMC POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 18CR18384 CLIN $10,000 Pending DELIVER METH 19CR82863 CLIN $10,000 Pending DELIVER METH-1000 FT SCHOOL 19CR82863 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 1 18CR18384 CLIN INCLUDED Pending DWS MIS 18CR18384 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR36580 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 18CR18384 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
GARCIA, NOLBERTO JOSE Age: 38 Date Lodged: 3/3/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status VIOL RESTRAINING ORDER ALP/20-01699 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER 20-01699 CLIN
HANSEN, DANIEL RAY Age: 63 Date Lodged: 3/8/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 2020-2698 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
HUMMER, TRAVIS GARY Age: 34 Date Lodged: 3/8/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 37388 LMC PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR57883 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
JIMENEZ, ALEX CUDBERTO Age: 50 Date Lodged: 3/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/31/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 16302133 3/31/2020 PP
JOHNSON, BRETT ALAN Age: 20 Date Lodged: 3/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 2 - DOMESTIC 20-00771 CLIN $50,000 Pending UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - AGG ASLT 20-00771 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ASSAULT 2 20-00771 CLIN INCLUDED Pending MENACING - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC 20-00771 CLIN
LYONS, DONNA ASHLEY Age: 27 Date Lodged: 3/7/2020 Arresting Agency: SWEET HOME POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 1 20CR14494 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17289173 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR57524 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR65765 CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR65765/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MARKET BLYMILLER, DAVID RAY Age: 29 Date Lodged: 3/3/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT ALPPC/2001735 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 2 18C04944L JCLB Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION BENT17CR54024 CBEN NO BAIL CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - VANDALISM CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MARKET-BLYMILLER, ALICIA MARIE Age: 34 Date Lodged: 3/4/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 15062266 PP NO BAIL
MAX, REBECCA LEANN Age: 28 Date Lodged: 3/5/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/19/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 19459333 3/19/2020
NELSON, RONALD KELLEY Age: 38 Date Lodged: 3/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/13/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FL PERF COMM SERV M U 18-C-00583L 3/13/2020 JCLB Sentenced
PHILLIPS, DREW WILLIAM Age: 29 Date Lodged: 3/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/20/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 20023584 3/9/2020 PP THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT 20-01713 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 69174 AMC Conditional CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT 2019CRC0469 3/20/2020 LMC Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 2018CRC0886 3/20/2020 LMC Sentenced CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - VANDALISM 20-01713 AMC Conditional
RICTOR, JENNIFER MICHELE Age: 43 Date Lodged: 3/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/11/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 19CR72774 3/11/2020 CLIN Sentenced
RODRIGUEZ, VICTOR HUGO Age: 37 Date Lodged: 3/6/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/12/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 19CR73835 3/6/2020 CLIN DUII 20CR07614 3/12/2020 CLIN Sentenced RECKLESS DRIVING 20CR07614 3/12/2020 CLIN Sentenced
ROEBUCK, WILLIAM EDWARD Age: 61 Date Lodged: 3/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 4867207 PP NO BAIL
SCHUBERT, URIAH KELLY Age: 22 Date Lodged: 3/5/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT 25024 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68936 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 20CR12311 CBEN Conditional UUV 2010013808 CLIN NO BAIL POSS HEROIN (MISD) 25027 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 25027 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68937 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68935 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68934 AMC $6,335 Pending
SHERIDAN, NATHANEAL WAYNE Age: 41 Date Lodged: 3/6/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER PP
SUMPTER, SCOTT ALLEN Age: 50 Date Lodged: 3/7/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ARSON 1 20-01841 CLIN $20,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 20CR14367 CLIN $6,000 Pending
SWARTZ, JOHN DAVID Age: 44 Date Lodged: 3/4/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 3/13/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT 20CR07204/2 3/13/2020 CLIN $3,000 Sentenced ELUDE VEHICLE 20CR07204 3/11/2020 CLIN Sentenced
VANRAS, MURAE CHANELLE Age: 26 Date Lodged: 3/3/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status BURGLARY 1 - RESIDENCE 19CR81117 CLIN $15,000 Pending THEFT 2 - FROM BUILDING 19CR81117 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR54803 CLIN $15,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 67554 AMC Conditional
WALKER, JOHN ROBERT HUNTER Age: 23 Date Lodged: 3/5/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 2 18CR65758 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 1910012320 $25,000
WICK, MICHAEL S Age: 35 Date Lodged: 3/7/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 1 - OTHER 18CR84314 CMAR $40,000 UUV 18CR18239 CMAR $100,000 UUV 19CR07517 CMAR $40,000 UUV 19CR25368 CMAR $15,000 FELON IN POSS OF FIREARM 18CR37599 CMAR $15,000 DELIVER HEROIN 1000 FT SCHOOL 18CR54413 CMAR $50,000 POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 18CR70222 CMAR $240,000 POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19CR28157 CMAR $80,000 PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 20453338 PP NO BAIL
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or
kyle.odegard@lee.net.
