Albany man charged in Wednesday shooting
Garrett Stephen Byrnes, 21, has been charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon after allegedly shooting his roommate, Bailey Christopher Samuel, 24, in the face at an apartment in the 2100 block of Geary Street in Albany on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Albany Police, Samuel and Byrnes had been fighting. Sometime after the fight, Byrnes obtained a .22-caliber pistol and shot Samuel. Both men called 911 at around 4:21 p.m. and remained at the scene when officers and emergency crews arrived.

Samuel was transported by the Albany Fire Department to Good Samaritan Regional Hospital in Corvallis for treatment of his wound. Byrnes was arrested without incident and taken to the Linn County Jail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Albany Police Department detectives at 541-917-7686.

