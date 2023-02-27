An Albany man has taken park maintenance into his own hands. Now a natural space in a North Albany neighborhood is getting more visitors.

Robert Weber likes to go on walks. No matter the weather, the 79-year-old Vietnam War veteran walks about three miles every day, often in the open space by Green Acres Road and the east side of Thornton Lake. He’s been walking there for a few decades, he said.

But the area would sometimes get mucky, making it difficult to walk. So he started laying down chips to carve a trail.

“The chips were just sitting there,” he said.

Weber believes volunteers with parks and recreation may have started putting the trails down but by the time he came, it had been mostly washed away. Only some of the path, like the one that diverged into the water was left, he said.

The city has put out out the mounds of wood chips and is thankful for all the volunteer work that has gone into carving the paths, said parks Director Kim Lyddane. Another volunteer had adopted East Thornton Lake Natural area and had done a lot of work there, she added.

Nearly every day for the past few months, Weber has collected those chips in a wheelbarrow and laid down a path with a pitchfork for two hours at a time, he said.

The wheelbarrow can only hold so much, so he does about 15 feet at a time. The trail Weber has created is about 2,000 feet.

“A lot of people have used it,” he said.

Large mounds of wood chips sit along the grassy plain of about 20 acres of land. Wind rustles the trees as the two men walk on the curving trail of damp wood chips.

“He’s done a great job, ” said Ann Johnson, who lives in the neighborhood and sometimes walked with Weber.

Gopher holes made it difficult to walk before he created the path, she said.

Some people who live in and outside of the neighborhood have come to walk the trail, said Lynn Peters, who has helped the effort.

He takes his two Siberian huskies out to the trail and sees other people take their dogs or walk the trail, he said.

The two men even bring their mountain bikes sometimes, he added.

“It's nice to come out and do something together,” Peters said.

Before the project, Peters said he didn’t know Weber very well and has since gotten to know more of the neighborhood.

Weber has finished carving the trail, he said, but he knows he will have to keep up maintenance because of the rain and people trekking through it, he said.

“I think it's important for people," he said. "It gives them an area to walk by North Albany Road and it’s quiet."