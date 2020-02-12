Albany man arrested on sex crime charges

An Albany man was arraigned Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court on several counts of sexual abuse.

Jackie J. Stewart, 22, went before Judge Michael Wynhausen on four charges of sexual abuse in the first degree.

According to court documents, Stewart is accused of unlawfully and knowingly subjecting an individual, who is physically helpless, to sexual contact.

Documents allege that Stewart touched the person in a sexual or intimate area over the course of six years.

The incidents all occurred between Sept. 27, 2009, and September, 26, 2015.

Stewart was held on $53,000 security, 10% of which was paid for his release on Jan. 23.

His next court date is scheduled for March 23.

