An Albany man was arrested at gunpoint on Saturday on a charge of first-degree arson for a mid-August blaze that damaged a house.
Dylan Aaron Jokinen, 20, reportedly poured gasoline on a dog house and set it on fire in the 2600 block of Sherman Street SE at about 10 a.m. on Aug. 13, said a supervisor with the Albany Police Department.
Flames from the fire damaged the home on the same property. A neighbor’s nearby pile of firewood did not catch on fire, however.
Jokinen’s arrest also came in the 2600 block of Sherman Street SE.
He reportedly told authorities that he had been lighting things on fire all day long on Aug. 13.
Jokinen is being held in the Linn County Jail on an initial bail of $50,000. He also was arrested on a warrant with a charge of third-degree theft (shoplifting).