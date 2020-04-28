Albany man arrested for sex crimes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Albany man was accused of several sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Edward Allen Cass, 33, was charged with three counts of second-degree sex abuse and three counts of third-degree rape.

The crimes allegedly occurred in three separate instances between July and August 2019.

The victim was a female under the age of 16, according to court paperwork.

The Albany Police Department investigated the case and Cass was arrested by the agency on Monday.

Kyle Odegard

