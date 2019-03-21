An Albany man was arraigned in Benton County Circuit Court Thursday on 40 separate charges for allegedly sexually abusing a girl over the course of years.
Juan Leal-Galvez, 46, pleaded not guilty to eight counts of first-degree rape, one count of third-degree rape, seven counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, four counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, four counts of sexual abuse in the third degree, seven counts of sodomy in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the third degree, and seven counts of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree.
According to court documents, a Philomath Police Department officer was provided a report by the Department of Human Services in late February that a female college student had told her doctor she had been sexually abused for years.
The alleged victim told police Leal-Galvez began sexually abusing her when she was seven years old living in Philomath. She estimated the abuse happened at least 15 times a month for years, and although it tapered off as she got older, the abuse continued until as recently as December.
Leal-Galvez was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Benton County Jail with bail set at $3.7 million.