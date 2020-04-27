Albany man accused of striking female with wrench

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Albany man has been accused of striking a female with a wrench in mid-April, according to court paperwork.

Lawrence Lee Jones III, 22, was charged with second-degree assault, menacing and second-degree criminal mischief in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.

The crimes allegedly occurred on April 17 and were investigated by the Albany Police Department.

According to the charging document, Jones put the female in fear of imminent serious physical injury by threatening to kill her, and also broke the windshield of a vehicle belonging to the female.

Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.

A probable cause affidavit in the case was not available.

Jones was also arraigned in a second case on charges of first-degree theft, possession of heroin and two counts of second-degree theft. Those crimes allegedly occurred at the Albany Walmart on March 6. Jones is accused of stealing Sega Genesis and Nintendo Switch Lite gaming consoles, according to the charging document.

The state also moved to revoke a conditional discharge in an Albany Police Department case from February where Jones was accused of unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

