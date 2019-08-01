An Albany man was charged with two counts of first-degree sex abuse in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon.
Mathael Malachi Robintree, 41, is accused of sexually abusing an adolescent girl.
The crimes allegedly occurred during the month of June.
The Albany Police Department was the investigating agency in the case.
Kyle Odegard can be reached at kyle.odegard@lee.net, 541-812-6077 or via Twitter @KyleOdegard.