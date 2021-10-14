Albany man accused of murder following Timber Linn shooting

The suspect was spotted as a passenger in a blue Pontiac G6 near the Lincoln City outlet shopping mall, according to police. Detectives followed the vehicle northeast on Highway 18 and then east on Highway 22 toward Salem.

APD detectives coordinated with other agencies to intercept and conduct a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle. However, the vehicle stopped on its own in the parking lot of the Stop n’ Save Market on Main Street in Rickreall, according to the news release.

OSP, BCSO, LINE and Salem Police Department personnel contacted and detained the occupants of the vehicle without incident, the news release states.

Crump has an active Benton County case from August in which he is charged with delivery of cocaine and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to Oregon's online court database.

The next hearing in that matter is scheduled for Oct. 28 in Benton County Circuit Court. Court records from that case indicate that Crump’s address is in Albany.

APD detectives continue to investigate the case and those with additional information should contact the APD detectives unit at 541-917-7686.

