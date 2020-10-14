Albany man accused of manslaughter for running over wife

She said that McDonald had nothing on his record since being released from prison five years ago, and that he had family members and ties to the area, reducing his flight risk.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Oct. 26.

In 2005, McDonald pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and first-degree burglary in Linn County Circuit Court and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

He also was ordered to pay nearly $225,000 in restitution.

Other charges, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft and attempted arson, were dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement in that case.

McDonald was convicted of setting fires just outside the Albany city limits on the night of April 23, 2005, and early in the morning of April 24, 2005. A house was completely destroyed along with a shop and motorhome along Stutzman Drive, another house was burned on Three Lakes Road and various vehicles were lit on fire. Albany, Lebanon, Tangent and Halsey firefighters all responded to the blazes. No injuries were reported.

At the time of that guilty plea, McDonald was on parole following a conviction for arson and burglary in Washington.