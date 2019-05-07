An Albany man is accused of repeatedly using a stun gun on a Crabtree resident on Sunday during a kidnapping, according to court paperwork.
Larry Edward Watts, 42, was charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday with first-degree kidnapping and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
A stun gun and a baseball bat were the weapons used, the charging document alleges.
Judge David Deslman set Watts’ bail at $50,000.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the case at about 7 a.m. Sunday, when a deputy was called to a residence in the 36200 block of Meyer Street in Crabtree.
The accuser said that he had escaped from his own home after being held captive overnight by Watts, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
The document describes a property dispute in which Watts had reportedly stolen some of the accuser’s property, and the accuser went to a Lebanon house to retrieve the items.
The accuser told authorities that Watts learned the accuser had taken the property back, confronted him at a house on Cold Springs Road in Crabtree on Saturday night, and threatened to beat him up if he didn’t get in a vehicle.
They drove to the accuser’s home, where Watts accused the man of theft, pulled out a stun gun and shocked him several times, the accuser told authorities.
Two other men held him captive the rest of the night, and one of the men had a small baseball bat and used it to intimidate, the accuser told law enforcement.
When one of the “guards” went to the bathroom, the accuser snuck out the back door of the residence, according to the affidavit.
One of the men named as a guard acknowledged that he was called to the residence to watch over the accuser, but denied any other involvement during a police interview.
When contacted by authorities, Watts said the accuser entered his vehicle willingly, and he denied using the stun gun. He said he owned such a device but it had been recently stolen, the affidavit states.
A stun gun was found in a bedroom where the accuser said he had been held. A bat also was found in that bedroom, according to the affidavit.
Watts has three other open criminal cases in Linn County involving offenses such as possession of methamphetamine and criminal driving while suspended or revoked. In two of the cases, he had failed to appear three times, according to court paperwork. In the other, he failed to appear once, court paperwork states.