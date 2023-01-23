Albany makes way for manufacturing projects

More manufacturing projects are in the works in Albany. And with their arrival are more opportunities for jobs, wages, and a “healthier” economy.

Two manufacturing facilities are expected to be completed this year in Albany. Their arrival is expected to have an estimated $2.7 million direct and indirect impact to the community, said Albany’s economic development manager, Seth Sherry.

“Manufacturing jobs create a disproportionately positive impact on the economy,” Sherry said.

Two new facilities

CorrQuest, a growing control systems and automation company, has decided to close operations in Nevada and Millersburg to set down roots in Albany.

The company specializes in creating technology for cardboard producers worldwide. The new, nearly 30,000-square-foot facility will house manufacturing, assembly, offices and sales.

With plans to expand the workforce, seven positions will be added in Albany, as well as an influx in “talent” coming from the Nevada operations, Sherry said.

By spring or early summer, the company should be operating at full scale in the Hub City, Sherry said.

And taking its nickname to heart, Albany will also be soon home to a manufacturing hub, known as Takena High-Tech Manufacturing Hub, which will incubate 12 companies, many just starting out, Sherry said.

The Hub is expected to have multiple partners, including Linn Benton Community College and Oregon State University.

“It’s filling a huge hole in need,” said Sherry.

Space is limited in the Albany and Corvallis area, he said. New companies looking for space, and existing companies are looking for expansion.

The Hub is expected to start construction this summer with a 2023 completion date.

Economic impact

Together, the two projects are expected to create, both directly and indirectly, more than 200 jobs.

“Manufacturing brings in new dollars to the community and disproportionately creates more jobs," Sherry said.

When manufacturing prospers, so do other related services, such as other companies contracted to finish the products, or companies that supply the materials or labor, Sherry said. Other local businesses share the opportunity.

Manufacturing jobs are expected to bring more talent to Albany, mostly electrical engineers, Sherry added.

But they also may offer more economic mobility and opportunities for workers, according to findings from Oregon Business and Industry.

Households with a manufacturing worker also have a lower poverty rate than households with jobs outside of manufacturing, according to a report by the Oregon Business and Industry.

Median earnings of full-time, full-year manufacturing workers are 17% higher than median earnings of full-time workers in other industries.

Also, in terms of earnings, working in manufacturing is akin to moving up a level of educational attainment for Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC).

“The return for degrees is higher,” Sherry said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

BIPOC workers, like their white counterparts, earn more in the manufacturing sector at every level of education. But for BIPOC workers, median earnings at every educational level in manufacturing are equal to or higher than median earnings at the next education level for a non-manufacturing job, according to the report.

With a history in the metals industry, Albany isn’t making any huge changes in the fabric of its current economy. It already has a lot of manufacturing jobs, Sherry said. But the different types of industries represented make it a more "healthy" and stable economy.

“These two projects represent huge wins for Albany, he said, their success creates a foundation for all business success in Albany.”