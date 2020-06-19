Albany maintains closures amid COVID-19 spike

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state, some counties and communities that had entered Phase 2 have scaled back their opening to ward off a local spike in cases. But in Albany, not much has changed since Phase 1.
"We have lifted very few of the Phase 1 restrictions," said city spokesperson Marilyn Smith.
Linn County was granted permission to enter Phase 2, which allows for restaurants and retail stories to open and gatherings of up to 100 people outdoors and 50 people indoors. And while Albany businesses have opened, the city government remains closed for the most part.
Aside from the use of public parks and limited use of the community pool, the majority of Phase 1 precautions put in place in February and March remain as cases in surrounding counties increase.
On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 206 new cases statewide and one new case in Linn County, which has a total of 127 cases.
"We discussed the rest of our operations yesterday and agreed that we will maintain most of the status quo at City Hall, the libraries, police department and fire stations," Smith said. "The buildings remain locked. People who need to conduct business here are encouraged to do so by phone or online, and the vast majority do. In-person appointments are rare."
The Albany Public Library remains closed but is offering curbside service, and public meetings like City Council sessions are still being held remotely. The city's municipal court, however, is open with restrictions in place, including a mandatory health check and a limit to the number of people in the courtroom.
Likewise, public works crews are allowed to have more than one person in the vehicle while utilizing face coverings. Staff, though, is still telecommuting in some areas, with a high of 80 employees at one point working from home.
Gov. Kate Brown's office noted at the time the majority of Oregon counties entered Phase that Phase 3 would not be possible until there was a treatment or vaccine for the virus.
According to the city, restrictions currently in place will remain so until further notice.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.