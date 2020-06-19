Albany maintains closures amid COVID-19 spike

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the state, some counties and communities that had entered Phase 2 have scaled back their opening to ward off a local spike in cases. But in Albany, not much has changed since Phase 1.

"We have lifted very few of the Phase 1 restrictions," said city spokesperson Marilyn Smith.

Linn County was granted permission to enter Phase 2, which allows for restaurants and retail stories to open and gatherings of up to 100 people outdoors and 50 people indoors. And while Albany businesses have opened, the city government remains closed for the most part.

Aside from the use of public parks and limited use of the community pool, the majority of Phase 1 precautions put in place in February and March remain as cases in surrounding counties increase.

On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 206 new cases statewide and one new case in Linn County, which has a total of 127 cases.