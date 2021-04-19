Albany Lowe's store fined $17,500 for ignoring state mask rule

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Albany plant for National Frozen Foods had another outbreak that sickened 16 people this year.

In May, Barenbrug USA in Tangent was fined $200 by Oregon OSHA. Employees in the administrative office of the company were not following COVID-19 guidelines even in the wake of multiple positive tests for employees at the location.

Oregon OSHA inspected the Albany Lowe’s this spring in response to multiple complaints, the agency said. Through employer and employee interviews and an examination of records, the inspections determined supervisors at the stores were fully aware of the requirement to ensure customer use of facial coverings and yet decided against carrying out these responsibilities.

“It is not enough to leave the protection of employees in the hands of cooperative customers,” said Michael Wood, administrator for Oregon OSHA. “As most employers recognize, they must take appropriate steps to ensure that the rules in place are actually followed. When an employer is not prepared to take such steps, we can and will use our enforcement tools to address the issue.”

The Redmond Lowe’s store also was fined $17,500 and cited for failing to enforce the facial covering rule, according to the news release.