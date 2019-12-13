Albany looks for Ikenouye to lead library

The city of Albany’s top choice for the next director of the Albany Public Library is Eric Ikenouye, the director of the Cortez Public Library in Cortez, Colorado.

According to a news release issued Friday, Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson has extended a conditional job offer to Ikenouye.

Ikenouye was one of four finalists from a nationwide search that included 23 applicants, 11 of whom were interviewed. He has served as director of the Cortez Public Library since 2014, following various positions in Utah with the Westminster College library, the Salt Lake City Public Library and the Western Governors library.

Troedsson announced his choice following an exhaustive application, screening, interview and evaluation process, according to the news release. The finalists met with library patrons and staff and City Council members, were interviewed by two community panels and took guided tours of Albany and its two libraries.

“Along with his leadership skills and focus on customer service, I expect that Eric’s experience dealing with tight budgets, serving underrepresented communities and dealing with the evolving roles that libraries are playing with the homeless, will be a great value to the city of Albany,” Troedsson said, in the news release.

Ikenouye grew up in Greely, Colorado and has a master’s degree in library science from Syracuse University. He will replace Ed Gallagher, who has led the Albany Public Library since 2003. Gallagher is retiring on Jan. 31.

