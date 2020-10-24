Albany local government meetings

Here is a look at local government meeting set for the coming days:
Monday
• The Albany Budget Committee has scheduled a remote work session for 4 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. On the agenda are presentations on compression, the Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) and an update from City Manager Peter Troedsson.
Tuesday
• The Albany Public Library Board meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to Microsoft team meetings or call 1-971-319-5185 and use the meeting ID 593 213 682#. On the agenda is a discussion of meeting room fees.
• The Albany Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Board meets remotely at 7 p.m. To participate to go https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/bpac or call 1-408-650-3123 and use the access code 995-057-485. Board members are scheduled to hear a presentation on the Albany Area Metropolitan Planning Organization bicycle and pedestrian plan and an update on grants for safe routes to school.
Wednesday
• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 7:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. Councilors have scheduled two public hearings, one on comprehensive plan text amendments and the other on updates to the 2019 Community Development Block Grant action plan.
The council also will do a second reading on an ordinance on development code text amendments and adopt an ordinance on an amendment to the city’s central parking area.
