The Mid-Valley Little League needs more volunteers to keep the program running and plans to hold an informational meet-and-greet session about the organization from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at Neighborhood Church, 2815 Pine St. SW in Albany.
The meeting will highlight opportunities for volunteers to get involved with the organization, which has been active in the community for 27 years. One particular need is finding volunteers to serve on the organization's executive board of directors. Officials with Mid-Valley Little League say they might not be able to continue offering the program in Albany unless they're able to recruit sufficient numbers of volunteers.
So the purpose of Sunday's meeting is to offer interested people a chance to learn more about the program and the various opportunities it offers for volunteers.
It's not necessary to show up right at 4 p.m.; people with an interest in volunteering are welcome to show up any time they can before 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The group's annual board meeting and board elections will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m. at Neighborhood Church.
For more information, send an email to President@midvalleylittleleague.org.