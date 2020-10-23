Albany library seeks input on reopening

The library is part of city services and currently, the city of Albany is operating in a limited capacity when it comes to access. City hall is operating on an appointment-only model and lobbies at public safety buildings have limited access as well. Any opening of the library would be dependent on a city administration decision.

"It's a collaborative effort," Ikenouye said of the survey, the library and the city.

He also noted that the survey would be used to generate ideas on what services the community wanted implemented, ranging from additional story times, homework help or more adult programming.

For now, the library remains mostly empty. According to Ikenouye, much of the staff is still working remotely and they've had their fair share of Zoom meetings.

But the hope is to bring people back into the library for services with the acknowledgement that the building is about more than books.

"I'll give you an example," Ikenouye said. "When the stimulus checks came about, we had people who needed help accessing that information on our computers and we helped them with that process."

A full opening, though, is still up in the air.