Albany library seeks input on reopening

When the Albany Public Library closed in March, it meant there were no longer patrons wandering the aisles, children singing along in story time or librarians helping people use computers to access Social Security forms, job applications or emails to loved ones far flung across the country.
The library has since opened. By appointment only.
"We implemented a curbside pick up and the last few weeks we've been open to computer services by appointment," said library director Eric Ikenouye.
While services are limited, they are being utilized. In September, the library saw 9,000 items checked out and picked up with its curbside service and as comprehensive distance learning gets underway, the library is reaching out to see what else it can do.
The city released a survey for the public to weigh in on what services they miss, what services they want and by what method they would access them.
"It's to try and target what patrons are looking for," Ikenouye said. "We have a lot of anecdotal information. I'll get emails saying they wished we would open fully and other emails saying thank you for keeping us safe and they're happy with curbside service. We're trying to quantify what we've been hearing."
The library is part of city services and currently, the city of Albany is operating in a limited capacity when it comes to access. City hall is operating on an appointment-only model and lobbies at public safety buildings have limited access as well. Any opening of the library would be dependent on a city administration decision.
"It's a collaborative effort," Ikenouye said of the survey, the library and the city.
He also noted that the survey would be used to generate ideas on what services the community wanted implemented, ranging from additional story times, homework help or more adult programming.
For now, the library remains mostly empty. According to Ikenouye, much of the staff is still working remotely and they've had their fair share of Zoom meetings.
But the hope is to bring people back into the library for services with the acknowledgement that the building is about more than books.
"I'll give you an example," Ikenouye said. "When the stimulus checks came about, we had people who needed help accessing that information on our computers and we helped them with that process."
A full opening, though, is still up in the air.
"We're trying the best we can," he said. "It's certainly the most difficult process I've ever experienced as a director just trying to provide services the best we can and be as safe as we can for patrons and staff. It's the same here as everywhere; people trying to navigate this strange existence."
For more information, or to complete the survey, visit library.cityofalbany.net.
