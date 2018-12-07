“A Christmas Memory,” a short story by Truman Capote, will be presented at the Friends of the Albany Public Library noon program on Friday, Dec. 14, at the library’s main branch, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
The story takes place in the 1930s and describes a period in the lives of the 7-year old narrator and his elderly cousin and best friend. The narrative focuses on country life, friendship, and the joy of giving during the Christmas season.
Jane Donovan will reprise the role of the young Buddy, and Leslie Hogan will take the part of Buddy’s cousin.
Coffee, tea, and cookies will be served.
The public is invited. For more information, call 541-926-5686.