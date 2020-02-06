Albany library program to address housing issues

Two representatives from Creating Housing Coalition will discuss the need for affordable housing in Albany at noon Friday, Feb. 14, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.

Stacey Bartholomew and Dan Easdale will speak of the city's current housing situation and address misconceptions surrounding its issues. They will also talk about tiny houses as an affordable housing model.

Bartholomew is the assistant construction manager for Albany Area Habitat for Humanity and a founding member of the Creative Housing Coalition. Easdale has worked in social services for 16 years, providing family services to low-income and homeless people. He is also the manager of St. Joseph Family Shelter in Mt. Angel and works for Corvallis Housing First.

The presentation is part of the Friends of the Albany Public Library community program. Coffee, tea and cookies will be served.

For more information, call 541-924-0130.

