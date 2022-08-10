Albany library planning teen workshops on self-care with art

A teen workshop, “Understanding Self-Care with Art,” is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.

The workshop will be repeated on Saturday, Aug. 27. The workshops are for those in grades 9 through 12.

Self-care is anything you enjoy doing that helps make you happy and maintains your physical, mental or emotional health. This workshop will feature discussion of and art-making about emotions, such as stress and anxiety, and how self-care can be used to deal with these emotions and maintain feeling good.

The workshops will be led by Meirav Cafri, professional counselor associate, an art therapist, and supervised by Greg Crosby, a licensed professional counselor. While the events will be led by an art therapist, they are not therapy sessions.

Registration is available at https://cityofalbany.libcal.com.