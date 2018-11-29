The Albany Public Library hosts a series of holiday craft evenings in December at the library's main branch, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
The workshops:
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4: "Mason Jar Hot Chocolate Mix." Make hot chocolate mixes for friends or family.
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11: "Book Page Ornaments and 3-D Snowflakes." Celebrate a favorite author or story by creating a holiday ornament filled with book page "ribbons," or make a large 3-D snowflake for display.
• 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17: "Hand-Printed Tea Towels." Transform ordinary tea towels into works of art.
• December 17-23 : "Drop-in Gift Wrapping." Bring last-minute gifts to learn fun and creative ways to wrap them. The library will have a wrapping station during normal library hours.
All supplies are provided. For more information, contact 541-917-7580.