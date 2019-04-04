Brownsville author Linda McCormick will discuss her book, “The Spaldings of the West,” on April 12 at a meeting of the Friends of the Albany Public Library.
The meeting will be at noon at the main Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. The public is welcome to attend.
McCormick’s book chronicles one of the first missionaries in the Pacific Northwest and one of the earliest Brownsville founding families, Henry Harmon Spalding and his children.
Previous information about the Spaldings was limited to their missionary work with Marcus Whitman at the Whitman Mission and the Whitman Massacre. McCormick’s in-depth genealogical research reveals what happened to the family and where they settled.
Author-signed books will be available for sale. Coffee, tea, and cookies will be served.
For more information call 541-926-5686.