Albany Library Garden Room renamed for mayor

Years ago, former Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa was trying to make a pitch to former resident Doris Scharpf to fund the carousel.

“I took her on a tour. She had never seen the expo because she only went to church and the bank so I took her to the Talking Water Gardens and the carousel and she asked if she could see the library,” Konopa said Wednesday night.

The pair sat in the parking lot, looking at the building. Sharpf, Konopa said, didn’t like the windows and didn’t like the paint.

“She asked if she could give me $1 million to change it and $1 million for books and I said yes,” Konopa said. “She didn’t like her name on things.”

But on Wednesday, it was Konopa who saw her name installed in the library.

The board officially voted to rename the Garden Room at the Albany Public Library to the Sharon Konopa Garden Room in honor of the former mayor.

Konopa, who served as the city’s first female mayor for the last 12 years, lost reelection to Alex Johnson II in November after a total of 24 years of public service.