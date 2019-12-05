Albany library director candidates meet the public

Members of the community gathered Thursday at the Albany Public Library on Thursday to do a little research.
It was part of a city-hosted meet-and-greet for the four finalists for position of Albany Library Director: Amanda Bressler, the city's current assistant library director; Eric Ikenouye, library director in Cortez, Colorado; Sarah Potwin, library director from Niagara Falls, New York; and Tina Norris, library director from Woodbury, Minnesota.
The finalists were chosen from 23 applicants garnered in a nationwide search. They are vying to replace current director Ed Gallagher, who retires in January.
City Manager Peter Troedsson kicked off the meeting by asking the candidates what they thought of the library.
“I’m really impressed with the creativity in the programming that goes on and it’s something I want to be a part of,” Potwin said.
Norris, who started as an early-education teacher in California, agreed and said the children’s area grabbed her attention.
Ikenouye said that in looking at the library's website and social media, he researched the policies and was impressed. “This seems like a top library of the libraries I’ve looked at,” he said.
Bressler acknowledged her home field advantage and said she had come from a library that served a community of more than 80,000 in Boston to Albany, which serves a population of just over 50,000.
“I’ll brag on my favorite statistics about our library,” she said. “I got here and I was really impressed with the community’s support. We serve around 1,000 people a day between our two libraries. That’s amazing.”
Questions from the audience touched on childhood literacy, budgets, homelessness and what attracted the candidates to Albany.
Norris said she’s currently serving an affluent community but has encountered homeless issues at her home library. “We have had issues with bathing in the bathrooms, sleeping in the entrance,” she said, noting that the library had policies in place. Ikenouye and Potwin also said their staffs were trained to interact with homeless individuals.
Bressler said she considers herself an advocate for the homeless and noted that the Albany Public Library staff has had homelessness training as well.
“We really emphasize the compassionate approach,” she said.
On childhood literacy, Ikenouye said he held story time at McDonald’s and the local farmer’s market.
“The parents bringing their children to the library get it,” he said. “It’s about getting out to the people who may not have the resources or understand the importance,” he said.
All four finalists said they currently faced budget issues.
Bressler said she would be open to exploring a library district.
“I’m prepared to advocate for the library as part of the general fund to maintain what we have and ask for our fair share of a library service to stay viable,” she said.
The city is expected announce a new library director in the coming weeks.