Albany library director candidates meet the public

“I’ll brag on my favorite statistics about our library,” she said. “I got here and I was really impressed with the community’s support. We serve around 1,000 people a day between our two libraries. That’s amazing.”

Questions from the audience touched on childhood literacy, budgets, homelessness and what attracted the candidates to Albany.

Norris said she’s currently serving an affluent community but has encountered homeless issues at her home library. “We have had issues with bathing in the bathrooms, sleeping in the entrance,” she said, noting that the library had policies in place. Ikenouye and Potwin also said their staffs were trained to interact with homeless individuals.

Bressler said she considers herself an advocate for the homeless and noted that the Albany Public Library staff has had homelessness training as well.

“We really emphasize the compassionate approach,” she said.

On childhood literacy, Ikenouye said he held story time at McDonald’s and the local farmer’s market.

“The parents bringing their children to the library get it,” he said. “It’s about getting out to the people who may not have the resources or understand the importance,” he said.