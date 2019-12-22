Albany Legion gives hosts annual Christmas party for kids

Four-year-old Harlyn Hahn asked Santa for a special dinosaur toy at Albany Legion Post 10’s Children’s Christmas Party. Although Santa didn’t have the toy, he gave Haryln a remote control spider instead.
Haryln said he liked the toy and that he wants to sleep on the couch Christmas Eve to try to see Santa again.
“Just tell him to let me stay up and see him,” said Haryln, an Albany resident.
Haryln met Santa at the Children’s Christmas Party hosted by Albany’s American Legion Post 10 on Saturday afternoon. Kids up to age 12 who attended the event got to pick out books and toys for Christmas at the event.
David Solomon, the post’s commander and the man behind the beard, said while all kids who attend get to select a toy from a large room full of options, he keeps a special stash of toys to the side for kids who he deems could use something a little extra. These included items such as bikes and fishing poles and the remote control toy he gave to Harlyn.
Parents could also pick out clothes such as winter jackets, hats and gloves if their kids needed them. During the event the line of attendees stretched through the post’s building and into their parking lot, where 11 canopies were set up to shelter the waiting families, who were served lunch while they waited.
Solomon said the legion was hoping to have as many as 1,500 kids attend the event. He said the event takes more than 50 volunteers, and gathering all the toys is a months long effort for the post, involving letters asking for assistance, collaborating with sponsors and placing donation boxes throughout the community.
“I’ve been working constantly the last three months. The trick that makes this work is that we’re a team. It’s not just an ‘I’ it’s a ‘we,’” he said.
Solomon said even a low-income post member still brought in two sacks of toys. He said the post puts in the effort to host the event because the members are very community-minded.
“Somebody has to take care of the underprivileged children,” he said. “No child is turned away. Everybody has to have a merry Christmas or we’re not happy.”
Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.