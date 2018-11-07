An appeals court ruling about people sleeping on the streets has prompted the Albany City Council to postpone acceptance of a property donation until councilors see if the ruling stands.
The city received the proposal from Edgewater Village, which wanted to donate 1.1 acres of open space along the Dave Clark Path between the river and the development's residential lots.
But councilors said during a work session Monday they're loathe to take responsibility for the property until they know how the U.S. Supreme Court will deal with a September ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court in a case in Boise, Idaho. The court sided with six homeless people who argued a local ordinance banning sleeping in public spaces amounts to cruel and unusual punishment when shelters are full.
In Albany, city officials already contend with people camping along the banks of the Willamette River. Councilors said they aren't sure they want to take on more responsibilities for policing and cleanup, especially if the city may be held liable for citing anyone found sleeping there.
If the land remains privately owned, landowners can post "No Trespassing" signs and take action to clean the area. But George Diamond, Edgewater's developer, said his residents don't really want responsibility for the property, either: It's too steep and dangerous to be used.
The Boise case may not come before the U.S. Supreme Court, but Councilor Rich Kellum made a motion to wait on a decision about the property donation until the outcome is known. The other councilors, minus Councilor Ray Kopczynksi, agreed.
In other business Monday, councilors considered an adjacent property owner's request to purchase a landlocked pond on Hickory Street that came into city’s possession as part of a residential development.
The city has no current use for the land and isn't sure it can be developed anyway, as it includes a steep slope and a designated wetland, said Ed Hodney, director of Parks & Recreation. He said he'll research whether any easements exist and what might be a fair price to ask.
Councilors also heard an update on possible changes to the maximum allowable systems development charges for water and wastewater. No changes are planned currently, but further discussion will take place Dec. 5 on whether to raise the limit on the maximum allowed, to give the city more flexibility on the projects for which they're used.