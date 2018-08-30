Albany American Legion Post 10 and the Lebanon Police Department have each scheduled programs for Tuesday, Sept. 11, in memory of the victims killed in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The Albany ceremony will be at 8:37 a.m. in front of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. It will be followed by a luncheon at the American Legion Post 10 headquarters, 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.
Attendees are expected to include Commissioner Will Tucker, representatives from the city of Albany Department of Parks & Recreation, and members of the Albany Fire Department, Albany Police Department, Linn County Sheriff's Office and local emergency management services.
Other special guests will include the Post 10 Honor Guard and bugler, the Jefferson High School Chorus, the Native American Color Guard, American Legion Riders, Patriot Guard Riders, Praise in 3D, Chaplain Floyd Bacon and several guest speakers.
Wreaths will be presented for lost firefighters, police officers, veterans and Gold Star families.
"Not only will we honor the lost lives on that date, but also the lost lives of the men and women rescuers who have been losing their lives almost every week," David Solomon, Post 10 commander, said in a statement about the event.
"We will not forget the brave jobs that all of our police, fire, sheriff, K9, EMS, military, corrections department do on a daily basis."
The event is open to the public. Reserve a luncheon spot by contacting Solomon at 541-971-6700.
Lebanon's ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at the northern circle of flags in front of the Boulder Falls Center, 605 Mullins Drive, Lebanon. The public is invited.
This is the fourth year for the Lebanon program, which Officer David Dominy began. His family trio, Praise in 3D, will perform at the ceremony.
Dala Johnson of the Lebanon Police Department said the guest list isn't final but likely will include representatives from the Lebanon Fire Department, American Legion Post 51, the Blue Angels, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts.
Lebanon Police Cadets will present the flag for the first time at a 9/11 ceremony, the third time they have presented the flag since graduating in June.