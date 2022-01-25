Albany kids to share what they'd do if they were mayor

For the first time, the city of Albany is holding a local competition as part of the Oregon Mayors Association’s annual statewide “If I Were Mayor” student contest.

Entries are open to students in Albany in three groups: elementary (grades 4 and 5), middle school (grades 6 through 8) and high school (grades 9 through 12). Students are asked to share their creative ideas about what they would do as mayor.

Elementary students will present their ideas in a poster contest, middle school students will compete in an essay contest, and high school students will create digital media presentations.

The local contest deadline is March 18. Albany’s winners will be announced April 8.

One local winner in each group will be chosen to win cash and other prizes, including a day with Alex Johnson II, mayor of Albany. Local winners will move on to the statewide competition, where they will be eligible to win up to $500.

Further information is available at www.cityofalbany.net/ifiweremayor.

