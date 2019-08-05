Albany has joined the group of Oregon cities that offer rebates to homeowners who replace older model toilets with high-efficiency models.
The Albany program started July 1, said public information officer Marilyn Smith. It has $5,000 to spend in its first year, Smith said.
“The program is part of the city’s ongoing efforts in water conservation,” she said. “For some years, those were focused on handing out indoor and outdoor conservation kits, with mixed success.”
Albany allows two $50 rebates per household.
Customers should see reduced water bills, Smith said, noting that 58.5% of city homes were built before 1980, when high-volume flush toilets still were used.
City staff estimates that a family of four can save up to 20,000 gallons, of $110 per year, with more efficient toilets. If half of Albany homeowners replaced one toilet in their homes, it would save approximately 95,254,506 gallons per year, according to the estimate.
Corvallis has had a rebate program since at least the late 1990s, said public information officer Patrick Rollens. The money to support the program comes from the city’s water and wastewater fund. As recently as 2005 the city was receiving 80 to 100 applications per year, Rollens said. No figures on recent history were available.
Smith said that the experience of other cities led to Albany’s adoption of the program.
“It has been very popular in other Oregon cities, more popular than other water conservation campaigns,” Smith said, citing staff research that shows Ashland replaced 153 toilets in 2016, 210 in 2017 and 85 in 2018. Portland, meanwhile, replaced 650 in 2018 and 300 so far in 2019.
