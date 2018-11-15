Maddie Mitchell had only been at her lifeguard job a few months. Amy Bennett had helped haul struggling kids from the pool but had never performed a full rescue operation.
Brenda Middleton was busy teaching a senior fitness class at the shallow end of the Albany Community Pool. And Linda Burright had been retired from nursing for a decade.
Yet when the four realized a swimmer was in trouble that particular morning, they didn't hesitate. And thanks to them, a regular Albany swimmer is still doing his daily laps.
Fire Chief John Bradner honored the four with Civilian Lifesaving Awards and fire department "challenge coins" at the Nov. 7 meeting of the Albany City Council for rescuing James Pfeifer, whose heart stopped beating during his usual pool visit on Friday, Aug. 24.
"The team performed flawlessly," Bradner said. "Thank you for your actions that day and for coming together as outstanding members of this life-saving team."
Contacted through pool officials, Pfeifer declined an interview request. The four women who saved him that day say as far as they know, he continues to come to the pool and is doing just fine.
That particular morning, however, it was obvious he was in trouble.
Pfeifer, who was described as a senior swimmer but whose age was not immediately available, had moved from the hot tub to the swimming pool that morning. He went limp almost as soon as he entered.
Another swimmer saw him and called for Mitchell's attention. The 19-year-old had been at the Albany pool only since April, but had worked four years at a California pool and had just undergone a refresher training with rescue practice and CPR. She blew the long whistle — the one that signals, essentially, "Emergency, everyone out of the water, all hands on deck" — and dove in the pool.
Middleton was there immediately to help. Pfeifer was face down, one elbow in the gutter of the pool's deep end, and Middleton and Mitchell worked together to turn him over as Bennett, the office manager, grabbed the pool's backboard and yelled back to the office for someone to call 911.
Burright, who had been taking Middleton's class, came down to see if she could help. A nurse with 35 years of experience, she worked with Bennett to get the backboard in the water and scoop Pfeifer out.
Bennett went for the pool's automatic external defibrillator while Mitchell started CPR. Middleton went for a towel to dry Pfeifer off so the chest pads would stick. Burright traded chest compressions with Mitchell while Mitchell got the breathing mask from the AED, and then Burright held the mask in place and kept the airway open while Middleton continued chest compressions.
Once in place, the AED analyzed Pfeifer's heart and recommended no shock be given. The team continued to do chest compressions and rescue breathing until paramedics arrived.
Mitchell said the whole situation was frightening, but she followed everything she had been taught. "I think I just kind of put my head down and did what I had to do," she said.
It took just a few minutes for the ambulance team to get to the pool. Afterward, Mitchell, Middleton, Burright and Bennett just sat and let the adrenaline drain away.
"I cried. Maddie and I were crying. Brenda was a rock," Bennett recalled.
Paramedics told them Pfeifer had a pulse as they loaded him onto a gurney, but was not yet breathing on his own. The four prepared themselves for the worst.
"We were all consoling each other: 'We did the best we could,'" Burright said. "We didn't think he was going to make it."
The rest of the day was a strain for all four. Mitchell was able to take some time off. Burright headed home. With Aquatics Director Rob Romancier busy with duties at the Northwest Art & Air Festival, Bennett and Middleton went back to work.
Bennett kept in touch with one of Pfeifer's friends, who checked on him regularly at the hospital and provided updates. Pfeifer was in critical condition, the friend said, but still alive.
Bennett herself checked on Pfeifer that Sunday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. "He was awake and talking to us," she said. "He wanted to know what happened."
Knowing he had survived "was a huge relief," Mitchell said. "It felt good to know we all did something right."
The incident had happened the day before the pool was scheduled for a two-week maintenance shutdown. It was two more weeks after that before Pfeifer was cleared to swim, but he still came in to say hello. And once he was allowed to come back, back he came.
Burright had performed CPR before, but under hospital conditions. For the others, the experience was a first.
All said they appreciate the regular training they had received, however, and encourage others to become trained, too.
"You take these silly classes, and everything seems silly, and I've taken them for the last 20 years — and everything comes right back," Middleton said. "It's ingrained."
That practice is critical, Bennett stressed. "Keep learning. Practice it. Because it did kick in."
Medical emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere, Burright added, and you might be the only one to help. "The next time you might be asked to use it, it could be somebody that you know and love. You want to do your best for them."