Albany Helping Hands Christmas tree lots are open for the season.
The four Albany area lots are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23.
The fundraiser for the homeless shelter and kitchen features an assortment of locally grown trees and Christmas wreaths.
“Our annual Christmas tree sales have been part of our funding as well as providing training and on the job experience for shelter guests,” said John Donovan, development director at Albany Helping Hands.
This year’s inventory of Noble, Nordmann, Grand and Douglas Fir trees range in size from 4- to 9 feet.
The trees are available at: Albany Helping Hands Thrift Store, 705 First Ave. E.; Albany Helping Hands Woodlot, 5150 Santiam Highway S.E.; Mid-Willamette YMCA, 3009 Pacific Blvd.; and on Oak Street Southeast between Ninth Avenue and Pacific Boulevard.
For more information on Albany Helping Hands, go to AlbanyHelpingHands.com.