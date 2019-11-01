The city of Albany got its first peek Wednesday at what housing needs will look like as the population grows over the next 20 years.
City Planner Anne Catlin facilitated a presentation from the companies contracted with the city to complete a Housing Needs Analysis and Buildable Lands Inventory. Both studies are the preliminary steps in the city’s move toward long-term planning.
Municipalities are required to use population estimates from Portland State University. Albany’s population, according to those estimates, is expected to jump 30% by 2040 to 71,985. It’s a growth rate of 1.27%. To house the growing population, the city, according to the draft HNA, would need to construct an additional 4,407 single family houses as well as just over 400 townhouses and additional apartment units.
However, Matt Hastie of Angelo Planning Group, one of the firms contracted with the city to complete the studies, said the current growth rate for Albany over the last decade or so has actually been closer to 1.69% — slightly higher than PSU estimates. If that rate were to continue over the next 20 years, the city would actually need just over 6,000 single-family homes and 613 townhouses.
In February, the city council approved up to $80,000 for the HNA, BLI and an Economic Opportunities Analysis as the first steps in completing a grant for a separate study to explore the development of land east of Interstate 5. Public Works Engineering and Community Development Director Jeff Blaine told the council at the time that the three studies would show that the city had the data it needed to “hit the ground running.”
That data includes the projected housing needs and the inventory of land available to build it. On Wednesday, the BLI process was introduced and staff noted that there are 13,900 acres in the Urban Growth Boundary. About 54% of that land is zoned residential lands and 14% is already committed to development.
The presentation on Wednesday also noted that 39% of homeowners and 27% of renters who made between $35,000 and $49,000 a year were rent burdened—meaning they spent more than 30% of their income on housing. That number jumped to 80% for homeowners and 91% for renters when those individuals salaries fell to less than $20,000. And 57% of homeowners making between $20,000 and $34,999 a year are rent burdened while 27% of renters in the same income bracket are considered rent burdened.
Wednesday’s presentation served as a community outreach. Going forward, the HNA needs to be revised and finalized and recommendations for housing strategies will be submitted. Additional stakeholders meetings are scheduled for January and final deliverables are due in April of 2020.