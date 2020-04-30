Albany gets $2.8 million for transportation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City of Albany has received funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act — part of the federal package aimed at lessening the financial blow caused by COVID-19.

Albany's award was just over $2.8 million, the second-highest amount for a transportation system in Linn and Benton counties.

"We will be using that money for ongoing and expanded Albany Transit and Linn-Benton Loop operations," said a city spokesperson, noting that the CARES funds should cover the next two fiscal years.

On the list for projects in the much-needed bus barn.

Public Works Operation Director Chris Bailey said the project has been on the wish list for a few decades.

"Albany Transit has needed a bus barn for at least 20 years. The current facility is too small, there are no restrooms, there is no heat or air, there is no office space for staff to work, and it is located quite a distance away from the Transit administrative office," she said. "It’s woefully inadequate."

The city already has the funds to build the barn on 34th Avenue.