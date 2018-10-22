Friends of the Albany Public Library is holding its fall used book sale Nov. 2-4 at the Main Albany Public Library meeting room, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
The sale will run 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 3; and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.
An early-bird session for Albany Friends of the Library members only will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1. Memberships can be acquired at the door.
There are several thousand gently used books on a variety of subjects, as well as a large selection of CDs, DVDs, and talking books.
Proceeds will be used to support children’s and library programs at both Albany libraries.
For more information or to donate books call 541 928-4400.