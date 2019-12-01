Albany Fire Department was called to respond to a fire on a locomotive engine Friday night, a department official said.
Sandy Roberts, public information officer for Albany fire, said the department got a call out to the 900 block of Springhill Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. for a fire on a train engine.
She said the fire was contained to the engine and extinguished with water. The blaze did not create a hazard for the community or environment, she added. She said Springhill was reduced to one lane during the response.
You have free articles remaining.
In all, a ladder truck, a medic unit, a battalion chief and three fire engines were dispatched to the scene, she said. No one was injured by the blaze, Roberts said.
A Lebanon Fire Department engine was moved into Albany during the response to cover the city while the firefighters were responding to the blaze.