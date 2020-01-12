Albany Fire responds to blaze at Timber Linn

The Albany Fire Department responded to a blaze in storage facilities at Timber Linn Memorial Park in the early morning hours Sunday.

Sandy Roberts, public information officer for the department, said crews were dispatched to a structure fire at the park at 4:28 a.m. and arrived to find the American Youth Soccer Organization shed and an Albany Parks & Recreation storage structure on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fires by 4:52 a.m. with no injuries, Roberts said.

Roberts added that the AYSO shed is a total loss. The shed and contents were valued at $7,000. Roberts said the club is insured, but unsure of how much of the damge will be covered.

Also, a garage and shipping container used to store city athletic field and park maintenance equipment were also damaged. Roberts said the city estimated the damages to the structure could cost more than $10,000 to repair.

She added that fire investigators are still examining evidence found at the scene. She asked for people with information about the fire to contact Fire Marshal Lora Ratcliff at 541-917-7700. Roberts said the city is specifically seeking information from people who might have seen someone in the area of Price Road or Blue Ox Drive Southeast between midnight and 4 a.m. and from people who saw individuals or vehicles in the Timber Linn parking lot in that same time frame.

Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.

