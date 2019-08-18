The Albany Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday night that heavily damaged a house on Seventh Avenue near Hill Street.
Ryan Bond, a battalion chief with the department, said the members of the family living in the house were able to get out safely, but one firefighter rolled an ankle while responding to the blaze. The residents also appear to have lost pets, he said.
Bond said firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 5:47 p.m. As of 6:30 p.m., crews were still working to extinguish the last embers of the fire in the attic of the house, he said, but the fire was under control.
“When we arrived the entire front porch and living room were on fire,” he said.
Bond said 21 firefighters and seven vehicles responded to the blaze.
There was no immediate word as to what caused the fire.